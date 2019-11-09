India Welcomes Serbia's Position That Kashmir An 'Internal Affair'

The centre in August scrapped the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Friday welcomed Serbia's support on the Kashmir issue as he held wide-ranging talks with his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic in Belgrade.

Mr Jaishankar is on an official visit to Serbia from November 7-9 on the invitation of Dacic, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia.

During the talks, the two nations also reaffirmed their mutual commitment to support each others' sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Renewing traditional friendship in Belgrade. Held wide ranging talks with Serbian FM Ivica Dacic. Reaffirmed our mutual commitment to support each others sovereignty & territorial integrity. Welcomed Serbia's position that Kashmir is an internal affair of India," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The centre in August scrapped the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 through a presidential order.

Mr Jaishankar also had a "good meeting" with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. "A very warm meeting that reflected our strong bonding and shared interests. Confident that our cooperation can be taken to new levels," he said in a tweet.

He also addressed the Indian community and Friends of India, Mr Kumar said in a tweet.

