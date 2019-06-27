India Welcomes ASEAN's Outlook On Indo-Pacific Region

The ASEAN, in its outlook, also saw the Indo-Pacific a region of dialogue and cooperation instead of rivalry, besides envisaging development and prosperity for all.

All India | | Updated: June 27, 2019 11:36 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
India Welcomes ASEAN's Outlook On Indo-Pacific Region

Look forward to discussing the Indo-Pacific with our ASEAN Partners," MEA spokesperson said


New Delhi: 

Welcoming ASEAN's outlook on the Indo-Pacific, India said on Wednesday that it sees important elements of convergence with its own perspective on the region.

The ASEAN or Association of Southeast Asian Nations, on Sunday, officially disclosed its outlook for the Indo-Pacific region, viewing the Asia-Pacific and Indian Ocean regions not as contiguous territorial spaces, but as a closely integrated and interconnected region.

The regional grouping, in its outlook, also saw the Indo-Pacific a region of dialogue and cooperation instead of rivalry, besides envisaging development and prosperity for all.

"Given our Prime Minister's enunciation at the Shangri-La Dialogue in June 2018 of a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific, of which India is an important part, we warmly welcome ASEAN's decision to articulate its own views of the concept," said Raveesh Kumar, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, in response to a query on India's view on the ASEAN Outlook announced on June 24.

"While we are studying the ASEAN perspective closely, we see important elements of convergence with our own views, especially from the standpoint of principles, as well as its approach and ASEAN's listing of areas of cooperation. We look forward to exchanging views on the Indo-Pacific with our ASEAN Partners," he added.
 



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Indo Pacific RegionASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations)

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreBudget 2019World Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVTax CalculatorBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsOnePlus 7Samsung M40MG HectorHector

................................ Advertisement ................................