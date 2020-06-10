India Wants Mutual Large-Scale Troop Reduction In Ladakh Region: Report

India also deployed more than 10,000 troops in the Ladakh sector to equal China in numbers

Even though troops of India and China have disengaged at three locations in Eastern Ladakh, the Indian side is clear that the tensions on the Line of Actual Control would be done away completely only when the People's Liberation Army de-inducts more than 10,000 troops along with artillery and tank regiments deployed on its side of the Line of Actual Control near the Indian territory.

As a confidence-building measure before the talks between both sides slated to start from Wednesday at the Major General-level and after the military commanders' talks on June 6, the Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at three locations including Galwan valley area (Patrolling Point 14), Patrolling Point 15 and Hot Springs (Patrolling Point 17) by 2-2.5 kms.

"Disengagement has started in the eastern Ladakh sector but what we want is de-induction of more than a division size troops (10,000 plus troops) that have been deployed by the Chinese in the rear positions in its territory along the Line of Actual Control. Disengagement is fine but the tensions can be done away with only when the Chinese de-induct their heavy build-up which includes the deployment of more than a division size of troops along with heavy artillery, tanks and infantry combat vehicles," top government sources told news agency ANI.

The sources said in view of the Chinese deployment, the Indian side has also deployed more than 10,000 troops in the Ladakh sector to match the PLA and prevent any other activities by it.

The Chinese troops started the standoff with India in the first week of last month when on May 4, they first marched in with almost a battalion-size troops accompanied by infantry combat vehicles and heavy vehicles way ahead of their usual patrolling point, the sources told news agency ANI.

The Indian side is also expected to raise these points in the multiple rounds of talks scheduled to be held over the next 10 days including battalion-level, Brigade-level and Major General-level talks, the sources said adding that the Major General-level talks may be held on either Wednesday or Thursday.

Sources said the talks are going to be held on the disengagement points at the battalion commander level and they have already had hotline talks with their counterparts.

China has also deployed fighter aircraft and fighter bombers at its rear positions on side of the LAC at the Hotan and Gar Gunsa air bases which generally don''t have such high concentration of troops.



