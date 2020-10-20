Chinese Soldier Held In Ladakh Won't Be Released 'For Few Days': Sources

A Chinese soldier was caught by Indian forces in Ladakh after he strayed across the LAC.

The Chinese soldier caught by the Indian Army in eastern Ladakh yesterday won't be released ''for the next few days,'' sources said today.

The soldier, Corporal Wang Ya Long, was caught in Demchok and is being questioned by China experts before he is handed back to the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), the sources said.

The Army said the soldier strayed across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and would be returned to the Chinese Army "as per established protocol after following due procedure".

The Army's statement on Monday also said the soldier had been provided medical assistance, including oxygen, food and warm clothes, "to protect him from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions".

The Chinese army had asked about the whereabouts of the missing soldier, the army said, adding that he would be returned at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point.

Some reports suggested that the soldier was carrying civil and military documents when he was caught.

Indian and Chinese soldiers have been locked in a confrontation at the LAC, or the de-facto border between the countries, in eastern Ladakh since May. On June 15, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the line of duty in a clash with the Chinese at Galwan Valley. Last month, shots were fired in the air more than once as the two armies came face-to-face at Pangong Tso.