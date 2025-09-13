High Political Pitch, Boycott Calls Ahead Of India vs Pak Asia Cup Face-Off

The India vs Pakistan fixture in the Asia Cup tomorrow has yet again raised the political temperature in the country. The face-off had come under intense criticism due to its timing, less than five months after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that had left 26 people dead in Jammu and Kashmir. With families still mourning their sons who died in the attack, several political leaders have called it wrong to play with Pakistani cricketers on an international platform.

The political squabbles returned a day before the match, with leaders once again calling for a boycott of the game. The criticism came mostly from the Opposition camp, especially Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

AAP leaders and workers burnt a Pakistan-labelled effigy outside their office, with ex-minister Saurabh Bharadwaj making a public appeal to boycott clubs and restaurants that live telecast the match. "Indian government is making cricketers play with such disgusting people who wiped our sisters' sindoor. We'll expose all the clubs and restaurants in Delhi that telecast India-Pakistan matches," said Mr Bharadwaj.

Uddhav Thackeray, chief of the Sena (UBT), recalled the Prime Minister's "water and blood cannot flow together" remark over the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, and asked how "blood and cricket" go together. "How can war and cricket be at the same time? They have made a business out of patriotism. They just want money," said Mr Thackeray.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also urged the people of the country to stand united against Pakistan. "Pakistan cricketers were humiliating us and Operation Sindoor on their social media...We do not want to play against Pakistan till Pakistani players stop supporting terrorists," said Ms Chaturvedi.

Congress MP Imran Masood said people are busy minting money without caring for the "sisters" who lost their husbands. "It is business. There is excitement in India-Pakistan matches. Tickets are being sold at high prices. They do not care that our sisters' Sindoor has been destroyed. These people are busy making money in the name of cricket. Our sisters' families were destroyed, and they are going to play cricket with Pakistanis. The government should be ashamed," he said.

Criticism also poured in from the victims' families. Aishanya Dwivedi, whose husband Shubham Dwivedi died in the attack, called it "wrong" for India to play Pakistan in the Asia Cup. "It seems that BCCI has no feelings for those 26 people who died in Pahalgam. They don't value it because no one from their family died. Why are the cricketers playing with Pakistan? Players can also take their stand," she said.

However, Union Minister Anurag Thakur argued that it is a compulsion to participate in the match, since Pakistan would earn the match points if India opts out. "When multinational tournaments are organised by the ACC or the ICC, it becomes a compulsion, a necessity for nations to participate. If they don't, they will be eliminated from the tournament, they will have to forfeit the match, and the other team will get the points. But India doesn't play bilateral tournaments with Pakistan," said the minister.

Mr Thakur said it has been India's policy for years to not play bilaterals against Pakistan until they stop terror attacks on India.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that, as per his understanding, there had been no problem in playing multi-team tournaments with Pakistan.

"As far as I know, we don't play bilateral cricket with them. But I think we never had any problem with a multi-team tournament. If I understand clearly, then this match is a part of a multi-level tournament and not a part of a bilateral series. If this is a start and if things can move in a positive direction, then nothing like it. Sports often become a victim of politics," said Mr Abdullah.

Eight countries are participating in the Asia Cup 2025, which started on September 9. The India vs Pakistan match begins at 8 pm tomorrow, capturing the cricketing world's most anticipated face-off and greatest rivalry. Both teams are favoured for the Super Four stage and may meet again during the tournament. If both teams manage to get to the finals, a third clash is also likely.