India-US Trade Pact, Global Issues: Top Agendas Of JD Vance's India Visit

US Vice-President JD Vance begins his four-day India visit on Monday with focus on a trade agreement, bilateral relations and the implementation of the outcomes of the India-US joint statement issued in February.

Accompanied by his Indian-origin wife Usha Chilukuri and their three children, Vance's visit marks the first by a sitting US Vice- President to India in over a decade, with the last being former US President Joe Biden's visit in 2013.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to host Vance for talks and dinner at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, on Monday evening.

The meeting is expected to cover the long-discussed India-US bilateral trade agreement and explore ways to deepen strategic and economic ties between the two democracies.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar are expected to join the discussions.

The US Vice-President will be accompanied by a five-member high-level US delegation, including representatives from the Pentagon and the State Department.

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, "The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review the progress in bilateral relations and the implementation of the outcomes of the India-US Joint Statement issued on February 13 during the visit of the Prime Minister to the US. The two sides will also exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest."

Following his engagements in New Delhi, Vance will fly to Jaipur on April 21, where he will stay until April 24.

On April 22, the Us Vice-President will visit the iconic Amer Palace in the morning, where a traditional Rajasthani welcome awaits him and his family.

The guests are expected to don Jodhpuri 'safas' and enjoy folk performances, puppet shows, traditional attire, and regional cuisine during the two-and-a-half-hour tour. The palace will remain closed to the public for the duration of the visit, with 12 trained guides designated to assist and maintain protocol.

Later that day, Vance will deliver a keynote address at the US-India Business Summit at the Rajasthan International Centre.

The summit will see participation from top Indian and American officials, with Vance expected to articulate his vision for enhanced bilateral trade and investment.

On April 23, the US Vice-President will travel to Agra for a visit to the Taj Mahal. After spending nearly three hours at the monument, he will return to Jaipur the same afternoon and visit the Jaipur City Palace.

He is scheduled to meet Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Governor Haribhau Bagade on April 22.

Vice-President Vance will depart for Washington on April 24, concluding a visit that is expected to reinforce the growing partnership between the US and India on both regional and global fronts.

