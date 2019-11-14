India, US To Hold Second Round Of 2+2 Dialogue On December 18: Report

The 2+2 Dialogue between India-US was launched by Prime Minister Modi and USPresident Donald Trump

The second round of the 2+2 dialogue between India and the United States will take place on December 18.

"The dialogue will be held in the second half of December in Washington D.C.," a senior Indian official told news agency ANI.

The official also said that foreign and the defence ministers of the US and India will meet to discuss the strategic and security interests of both nations.

However, finer details of the dialogue are yet to be finalised and are being worked upon, the official added.

The first round of the meeting on the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue was held in New Delhi in September 2018 and had focussed on the need for upholding peaceful resolution of territorial maritime disputes, promoting market-based economics, supporting good governance, fundamental rights, and liberties, and preventing external economic coercion.

The Dialogue was held between US Secretary of State Micheal Pompeo, Secretary of Defense James Mattis, Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The 2+2 Dialogue between India and the US was launched as a reflection of the shared commitment by Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump to provide a positive, forward-looking vision for the India-U.S. strategic partnership and to promote synergy in their diplomatic and security efforts, the US Embassy had said in its statement.

