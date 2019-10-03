India, US Discuss Strategic Bilateral Ties, Developments In Kashmir

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his American counterpart Mike Pompeo met in Washington

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed a range of issues with focus on growing strategic bilateral ties. Developments in Kashmir also figured in talks, the US State Department said Wednesday.

Mr Jaishankar and Mike Pompeo met at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the US State Department on Monday.

A readout of the meeting by the State Department was issued two days later.

The two leaders "discussed a range of issues, including the growing US-India strategic relationship, developments in Kashmir, and global issues of concern", the US State Department said.

"They also discussed plans to advance our complementary visions of a free and open Indo-Pacific region following the successful Quadrilateral Consultations on the margins of the UN General Assembly last week," said a readout of their meeting.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.