India Urges Germany To Ensure Early Return Of Baby Ariha Shah

India on Wednesday called upon Germany to ensure the early return of Indian baby girl Ariha Shah, who has been living in a foster care in Berlin for nearly four years.

The issue was raised by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during talks with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul.

"I raised the issue of Ariha Shah, an Indian child who has been in the foster care of German authorities for some time. I underlined to the Minister that it is essential that her cultural rights are ensured and she grows up in Indian surroundings," Jaishankar said at a joint media briefing with Mr Wadephul.

"This matter needs to be resolved without further delay, and I think we have had some discussions today on that subject," he said.

The German authorities had taken custody of Ariha Shah on September 23, 2021, when she was seven months old, alleging that her parents had harassed her.

India has been urging Germany to ensure Ariha's early return.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)