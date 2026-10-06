India-UAE Joint Military Exercise Begins In Uttarakhand, Focus On Mountain Warfare

A joint military exercise involving troops of India and the UAE began on Monday in Uttarakhand, aiming to enhance inter-operability, mutual understanding and cooperation, with a focus on mountain warfare.

A total of 92 personnel, with equal representation from both armies, are participating in 'Exercise Mountain Guardian'. The Indian Army contingent comprises troops from a Bhairav Battalion, while the UAE Army contingent has troops from a Mountain Infantry Battalion, the defence ministry said.

"Women officers and combatants from both armies are also participating in the exercise across specialist roles," it said in a statement.

The India-UAE joint military exercise commenced at the Foreign Training Node, Chaubatia, Uttarakhand.

The exercise, being conducted from October 5-18, aims to enhance inter-operability, mutual understanding and cooperation, with a focus on mountain warfare, it said.

During the exercise, troops will undertake joint planning, tactical drills, firing practices, surveillance, drone operations, physical endurance training, rock climbing, obstacle training and integrated field exercises.

"The training will also incorporate technology-enabled operations and exchange of tactics, techniques and procedures relevant to operations in challenging mountainous terrain," it said.

Exercise Mountain Guardian 2026 will provide an opportunity for both armies to exchange professional experience, enhance tactical proficiency and exchange best practices in operational procedures. It will further strengthen military cooperation between India and the UAE, and reinforce bonds of friendship and trust between the two nations, the ministry said

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