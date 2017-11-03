India To 'Soon' Request Zakir Naik's Extradition From Malaysia

India will "very soon" request Malaysia for the extradition of Zakir Naik, charged by the NIA for radicalising youth, the external affairs ministry said today, amidst reports that the hardline Islamic preacher was there after being given permanent residency.Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also said India's internal legal process before approaching a foreign country with an extradition request was nearing completion in the case of Naik.Asked about reports that Naik has been given permanent residency by Malayasia, which maintained that it has not received any official request from India related to terrorism allegations involving the preacher, Mr Kumar said, "Our legal process is nearing completion and we will be making an extradition request very soon."According to media reports, Mr Naik obtained permanent residency five years ago.Mr Kumar also said that the nature of the extradition request will be known in next few days.The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charged Naik and the Mumbai-based non-profit Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) that he founded in 1991 with indulging in unlawful activities and promoting religious hatred.The government has imposed a five-year ban on the IRF under the country's anti-terror laws and has declared Naik an absconder.