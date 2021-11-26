India To Resume International Flights From December 15: Report

India will resume scheduled international flights from December 15, the Civil Aviation Ministry said Friday evening, in a report by news agency PTI.

Scheduled international flights - except repatriation services and flights carrying essential goods - were suspended in March last year, as the country went into a Covid lockdown.

Restrictions were eased gradually - as the caseload dropped and vaccination coverage increased, with 'air bubble' arrangements with other countries.

India currently has 25 such deals.

Under such a deal, international passenger flights can be operated by member countries' respective carriers into each other's territories, subject to certain conditions.