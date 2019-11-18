India To Launch Cartosat-3, 13 Nanosatellites From US

According to ISRO, 13 nanosatellites from US is part of commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Ltd

India will launch its cartography satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 commercial nanosatellites into sun synchronous orbit on November 25, the Indian space agency said today.

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), its rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-XL variant (PSLV-XL) will put into orbit Cartosat-3 and 13 commercial nanosatellites from the US on November 25.

The rocket is expected to lift off at 9.28 am.

Cartosat-3 satellite is a third generation agile advanced satellite having high resolution imaging capability. The satellite will be placed in an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degrees.

According to ISRO, the 13 nanosatellites from US is a part of the commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), the new company that was set up recently under the Department of Space.

