India To Host G20 Summit In 2022, 75th Year Of Independence, Says PM Modi

PM Modi is in Argentina for a meet of the international grouping. (AFP)

India will host the G20 Summit In 2022, when the country celebrates its 75th year of Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday during the ongoing meet of the international grouping in Argentina.

"In 2022 India completes 75 years since Independence. In that special year, India looks forward to welcoming the world to the G-20 Summit! Come to India, the world's fastest growing large economy! Know India's rich history and diversity, and experience the warm Indian hospitality," PM Modi tweeted.