India To Host G20 Summit In 2022, 75th Year Of Independence, Says PM Modi

"It's India's 75th Independence Day in 2022, and we had requested Italy if we can get '22 instead of '21 (for hosting G20 summit).They accepted our request," PM Modi was quoted as saying.

All India | | Updated: December 02, 2018 00:07 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
India To Host G20 Summit In 2022, 75th Year Of Independence, Says PM Modi

PM Modi is in Argentina for a meet of the international grouping. (AFP)


Buenos Aires: 

India will host the G20 Summit In 2022, when the country celebrates its 75th year of Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday during the ongoing meet of the international grouping in Argentina.

"In 2022 India completes 75 years since Independence. In that special year, India looks forward to welcoming the world to the G-20 Summit! Come to India, the world's fastest growing large economy! Know India's rich history and diversity, and experience the warm Indian hospitality," PM Modi tweeted.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

G20G20 summitG20 India
Read In

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rajasthan ElectionTelangana ElectionLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain Status

................................ Advertisement ................................