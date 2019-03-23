India To Hold Bilateral Business Forums With Croatia, Bolivia And Chile

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit the three countries from March 25 to April 2. (FILE)

India is set to hold separate bilateral forums with Croatia, Bolivia and Chile during President Ram Nath Kovind's official visit to the countries from March 25 to April 2.

President Kovind will be paying a state visit to Croatia from March 25 to 28, Bolivia from March 28 to 30 and Chile from March 30 to April 1.

"The large business delegations joining in the bilateral business forums organized as part of the visit of President, indicate the increasing interest of Indian companies in expanding business ties with these countries," the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement.

President Kovind will be meeting with Presidents of all the three countries during his visit.

India and Croatia are currently focusing on strengthening trade and investment linkages, according to the MEA.

"Bolivia's Lithium and our needs for eMobility and eStorage provide natural synergies. As Bolivia embarks on the industrialization of its resources, India is a willing partner for know-how, technology and skills. In the Financial Year 2017-18, the bilateral trade grew by 205% to reach US$ 772 million," the statement outlined.

Meanwhile, President Kovind's visit to Chile comes at a time when the 70th year of establishment of India-Chile diplomatic relations is being celebrated.

"President's State Visits to the three countries would reinvigorate bilateral ties and provide new direction to multi-faceted development of our bilateral relations," the statement lastly noted.

