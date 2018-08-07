India, Thailand Begin Two-Week Military Exercise

The exercise will emphasise to hone the tactical and technical skills in joint counter insurgency

Armies of India and Thailand yesterday began a two week-long military exercise with a focus on enhancing anti-terror cooperation between the two sides.

A senior Army official said focus of the exercise 'Maitree' will be to increase interoperability and enhance coordination in dealing with the challenge of terrorism.

"The exercise will emphasise to hone the tactical and technical skills in joint counter insurgency and counter terrorist operations in rural and urban scenario under UN mandate," he said.

Advertisement

The official said, "Both sides will jointly train, plan and execute a series of well developed tactical drills that may be encountered in an urban warfare scenario."