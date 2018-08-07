India, Thailand Begin Two-Week Military Exercise

A senior Army official said focus of the exercise 'Maitree' will be to increase interoperability and enhance coordination in dealing with the challenge of terrorism.

All India | | Updated: August 07, 2018 07:26 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
India, Thailand Begin Two-Week Military Exercise

The exercise will emphasise to hone the tactical and technical skills in joint counter insurgency

New Delhi: 

Armies of India and Thailand yesterday began a two week-long military exercise with a focus on enhancing anti-terror cooperation between the two sides.

A senior Army official said focus of the exercise 'Maitree' will be to increase interoperability and enhance coordination in dealing with the challenge of terrorism.

"The exercise will emphasise to hone the tactical and technical skills in joint counter insurgency and counter terrorist operations in rural and urban scenario under UN mandate," he said.

The official said, "Both sides will jointly train, plan and execute a series of well developed tactical drills that may be encountered in an urban warfare scenario."

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

ThailandIndiaMaitree

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersHuawei P20Price ComparisonVivo NEX

................................ Advertisement ................................