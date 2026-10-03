India Summons Top Pakistan Diplomat To Protest Cross-Border Infiltration

India on Saturday summoned the top diplomat of Pakistan's High Commission and protested the "continued facilitation of illegal cross-border infiltration". New Delhi's action came hours after Islamabad summoned India's top diplomat in Pakistan over the Border Security Force's killing of two intruders in Punjab's Tarn Taran.

"The Ministry of External Affairs today summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission to lodge India's strong protest over the continued facilitation of illegal cross-border infiltration from Pakistan. India also categorically rejected the baseless and motivated allegations regarding an incident in the Ferozepur sector, Punjab, along the International Border on 2 October 2026," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

BSF, which guards India's borders, shot two Pakistani nationals in Punjab who were trying to cross over to India. The incident took place near the Rajoke village.

The security personnel spotted them entering Indian territory. They issued warnings. However, they opened fire after they continued their movement.

The MEA linked the incident to armed narcotics syndicates operating from Pakistan.

"The Pakistani side was informed that three individuals infiltrated into Indian territory and, despite multiple warnings by BSF to return to Pakistan, continued to move towards the border fence. The BSF was compelled to engage them for posing an imminent security threat. This incident highlights a clear pattern of repeated cross-border movement by armed narcotics syndicates operating from Pakistan. Government of Pakistan was urged to investigate these cross-border infiltration and drug smuggling activities and the complicity of Pakistan Border Guarding forces therein, and to take appropriate remedial measures," it added.

India has asked the Pakistani diplomat to ensure that his country respects the sanctity of the International Border, strictly observes relevant bilateral arrangements, mandates its forces to exercise effective control to prevent unauthorised movement from its side, and takes definitive measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.