India Successfully Test-Fires Agni-4 Ballistic Missile From Odisha

India on Thursday successfully test-fired ballistic missile Agni-4 from the integrated test range in Odisha's Chandipur.

The test-firing of the missile was carried out by the Strategic Forces Command.

"Medium Range Ballistic Missile 'Agni-4' was successfully test-fired from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur in Odisha on August 6," the defence ministry said.

"The launch validated all operational and technical parameters. The test was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command," it said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)