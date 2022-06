The missile was testfired off APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha.

A nuclear-capable Agni-IV ballistic missile, which can strike targets 4,000 km away, was successfully tested today. The test was a part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, said the defence ministry.

"The successful test reaffirms India's policy of having a 'Credible Minimum Deterrence' Capability," it said in a statement.

