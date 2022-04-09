'India Strong Supporter Of Democratic Values,' Says Lok Sabha Speaker

OM Birla addressed Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Executive Committee meeting in Guwahati today

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said that India is a strong supporter of democratic values and governance and plays an active and accountable role in the partnership with the Commonwealth Nations.

Mr Birla while addressing Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Executive Committee meeting Guwahati today said, "India is a strong supporter of democratic values and democratic governance. India also plays an active and accountable partnership with the Commonwealth Nations. India's democracy is one of the oldest."

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking on the occasion said, "I feel delighted to say representatives from 53 member countries have joined this event, either physically or virtually today. Assam Legislative Assembly is one of the oldest in India."

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla who is on a five-day visit to Assam was addressing the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Executive Committee meeting in Guwahati.

The representatives of 20 countries including South Africa, Singapore, and Malaysia have participated in the meeting.

While delegates from the UK, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand have also participated.

The Lok Sabha speaker will also visit the Royal Global University at 11:30 am and address the university students.

He will be meeting the migrant Rajasthanis in a special program organized at 4 pm.

Birla will inaugurate the 8th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference at Guwahati in Assam on April 11.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, and other delegates will address the Conference on the occasion.

The conference will be attended by 76 delegates, as per an official statement. The theme of the conference is 'Strengthening Legislative Oversight to help Optimise Development Outcome for the Aspirational Sections of Society'.

The valedictory session of the conference will be held on April 12. Om Birla, Assam Governor Professor Jagadish Mukhi, and other dignitaries will grace the occasion.