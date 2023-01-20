'India Story Setting Davos On Fire': Smriti Irani To NDTV

Smriti Irani in an interview with NDTV on the India story at Davos

Union Minister Smriti Irani in an interview with NDTV said the "India story" is "setting Davos on fire" as four ministers, including herself, work to highlight the strengths of India's economy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda.

"It is fascinating to see that the India story is setting Davos on fire," Ms Irani told NDTV on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Switzerland's Davos.

Ms Irani, the Minister of Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs, said India has made a strong "economic case" for gender justice in Davos, in line with what her ministry does.

"We in totality represent the ethos that on the altar of reforms and growth, you do not have to sacrifice inclusivity. India has made an economic case for gender justice. We do not look at gender from the perspective of emancipation and empowerment, as they give an indication as if women are waiting for handouts," Ms Irani said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a case very strongly that when you invest in women-led development, you invest in a stronger economy, you invest in a stronger purpose to fuel your country's healthcare sector, your country's education sector because it has been historically proven that when a woman's purchasing power, and consumption power involve a scale, then she tends to spend more of her money on these two important segments," Ms Irani said.