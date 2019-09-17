India Seeing Developments In Hong Kong With Great Attention: S Jaishankar

There are developments in Hong Kong, said S Jaishankar.

India is watching the recent developments in Hong Kong with great attention, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday.

"There are developments in Hong Kong. Given that we have investments, and our community there, we are watching it with great attention," he told reporters at a briefing to mark the External Affairs Ministry's 100 days under the second tenure of the Narendra Modi-led government.

Since June, Hong Kong has seen daily anti-government protests that began against a now-suspended extradition bill, which have since broadened to include calls for more democratic rights, police accountability and the resignation of Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who is backed by Beijing.

In recent weeks, protesters and police have violently clashed with each other with both escalating their use of force, leading to a full-blown crisis in the Asian financial hub.

China has repeatedly slammed international interference in the Hong Kong protests and asserted that any issue related to the semi-autonomous city is Beijing's internal affair.

China has also threatened to initiate a military intervention in the wake of the violent demonstrations in the former British colony.

Hong Kong functions under the ''one country, two systems'' rule. Britain handed back the city to China in 1997.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.