India Says Closely Monitoring Respiratory Illness Outbreak In China

There is a low risk to India from both the avian influenza cases, the ministry said (File)

The Health Ministry said it is closely monitoring outbreaks of H9N2 (Avian influenza virus) cases and clusters of respiratory illness in children in northern China, adding that there is a low risk to India from both the avian influenza cases reported from China as well as the clusters of respiratory illness.

"India is prepared for any kind of exigency that may emerge from the current situation," the Union ministry said in a release.

"The usual causes of respiratory illness in children have been implicated and there has been no identification of an unusual pathogen or any unexpected clinical manifestations," the ministry said.

"The overall risk assessment by the WHO indicates a low probability of human-to-human spread and low case fatality rate among human cases of H9N2 reported to the WHO so far. The need for strengthening surveillance among human, animal husbandry, and wildlife sectors and improving coordination was recognised. India is prepared for any kind of public health exigency," the ministry added.

The statement further added that India is embarking on a One Health approach to adopt a holistic and integrated roadmap towards solving health issues.

"There has also been a significant overhaul of health infrastructure, especially since the COVID pandemic. PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) is developing capacities of health systems and institutions across the continuum of care at all levels, primary, secondary, and tertiary, to prepare health systems to respond effectively to current and future pandemics or disasters," it added.

The Directorate General of Health Services chaired a meeting to discuss preparedness against human cases of Avian Influenza in the country after China reported a human case of H9N2 to the World Health Organisation last month.

Since mid-October, WHO has been monitoring data from Chinese surveillance systems showing an increase in respiratory illness in children in northern China, reported news agency AFP.

The UN health agency announced late Wednesday it had made an official request to Beijing for more data, but the government offered no public comment on Thursday.