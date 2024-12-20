H5N1 Virus: What Is Avian Flu And Why Is It A Global Health Threat?

Can avian flu cause a global health threat?

Avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, has re-emerged as a significant global health threat in 2024. According to the United Nations, the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 strain has “spilled over into wildlife,” infecting over 500 bird species and at least 70 mammalian species. The H5N1 virus has now established its presence in 108 countries across five continents, impacting even endangered species like the California condor and polar bears. Alarmingly, bird flu was detected in gentoo and King penguins in Antarctica for the first time in January 2024.

In India, sporadic outbreaks of bird flu in northern states have raised public health concerns, with authorities ramping up measures to prevent the disease's spread. The virus's ability to mutate and adapt has made it a significant zoonotic threat, capable of infecting humans under certain conditions. This article delves into the causes, prevention strategies, and critical updates on this evolving virus.

How avian influenza spreads

Avian influenza is highly contagious and spreads through direct contact with infected birds or their secretions, including saliva, feathers, and faeces. The H5N1 virus can also become airborne under certain conditions, such as in enclosed spaces like poultry farms or live bird markets, making densely populated areas particularly vulnerable.

How avian flu spreads in humans

1. Touching contaminated surfaces

2. Inhaling particles carrying the virus

3. Consuming undercooked poultry or eggs from infected birds

Key causes of bird flu spread

1. Wildlife spillover

The avian influenza virus has transitioned to infecting mammals and wild species. This spillover significantly raises the risk of human infections through indirect exposure.

2. Global health threat

With its presence in 108 countries, the global interconnectedness of trade and travel facilitates avian influenza spread faster in humans.

3. Poultry industry practices

Large-scale poultry farming and poor biosecurity measures are critical factors contributing to the outbreak of bird flu.

4. Seasonal migration of birds

Migratory birds carry the virus across continents, helping avian influenza spread to domestic poultry and other species.

5. Improper cooking practices

Eating raw or undercooked poultry and eggs can lead to transmission of H5N1 virus.

Prevention tips for bird flu

Preventing avian influenza is a collective effort involving individual, community, and institutional action. Here are seven key strategies to protect yourself and your family.

1. Avoid contact with live birds

Refrain from visiting live bird markets or poultry farms, especially in avian flu outbreak zones.

2. Cook poultry and eggs thoroughly

Ensure all poultry products are cooked at high temperatures to eliminate the H5N1 virus.

3. Practice hand hygiene

Wash hands with soap and water after handling poultry or visiting high-risk areas.

4. Use personal protective equipment

Individuals working in poultry farms or healthcare settings should wear masks, gloves, and other protective gear.

5. Maintain clean environments

Regularly disinfect surfaces that may come into contact with bird droppings or raw poultry.

6. Stay informed

Monitor updates from trusted sources like the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

7. Limit interaction with wild birds

Avoid feeding or handling wild birds to minimise exposure risk to human health.

Signs of avian flu infection in humans

Early identification of bird flu symptoms is crucial for timely treatment and containment. Seek immediate medical attention if you or someone you know exhibits these symptoms, especially after exposure to high-risk environments.

1. High fever above 100°F (37.8°C)

2. Severe cough and sore throat

3. Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

4. Muscle aches and fatigue

5. Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea

6. Eye infections or conjunctivitis in some cases

7. Rapidly progressing respiratory distress

Can avian flu cause global health threat?

According to the WHO, the H5N1 virus continues to evolve, raising fears of potential human-to-human transmission. While rare, such a mutation could trigger a global pandemic, underscoring the need for robust surveillance and prevention. Bird flu has significant risks to human health which include loss of poultry, infection amongst different species, and risk to human health.

1. Economic impact

Avian influenza outbreaks lead to mass culling, causing significant losses in the poultry industry.

2. Ecosystem disruption

The infection of polar bears and penguins highlights the far-reaching impact of avian flu on biodiversity.

3. Vaccination efforts

Vaccines for poultry are being developed and deployed in several countries, but human vaccines are still in experimental stages.

Avian influenza remains a critical global health concern, with its ability to impact wildlife, poultry, and human health. Understanding how the avian flu spreads and adopting prevention measures can minimise risks and safeguard communities, with vigilance, proactive action, and a focus on public health, the risks to human health posed by this mutating H5N1 strain can be mitigated effectively.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.