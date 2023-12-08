India Saw Over 1.6 Lakh Road Accident Deaths, Minister Reveals Causes

Uttar Pradesh witnessed the most number of road accident deaths in 2022

The Centre on Thursday said that there were over 1.6 lakh road accident deaths in the country in 2022, with Uttar Pradesh accounting for the highest number of fatalities among the states and union territories.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that India reported as many as 1,68,491 road accident deaths last year.

The number of road accident deaths in 2021 stood at 1,53,972, while it was 1,38,383 in Covid-hit 2020.

The country also recorded 4,61,312 road accidents in 2022, 4,12,432 in 2021, and 3,72,181 in 2020, the minister said.

Uttar Pradesh witnessed the most number of road accident deaths in 2022 with 22,595 fatalities, followed by Tamil Nadu (17,884), Maharashtra (15,224), Madhya Pradesh (13,427) and Karnataka (11,702).

Delhi, the national capital, recorded 1,461 deaths.

As per the available reports, road accidents occur due to multiple causes such as speeding, use of mobile phones, drunken driving/consumption of alcohol and drug, driving on the wrong side/ lane indiscipline, jumping red light, non-use of safety devices such as helmets and seat belts, vehicular condition, weather condition, road condition, fault of driver/cyclist/ pedestrian, etc, Mr Gadkari said.

What Has Been Done To Reduce Road Accidents?

Nitin Gadkari said that several provisions have been made under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 for road safety including safety on national highways.

Some of the major provisions include enhanced penalties for traffic rule violations; impounding and suspension of license in case of over speeding, dangerous driving, drunk driving, use of unsafe vehicles, not wearing helmets; driver refreshing training course as a remedial measure in case of suspension of license; and automated testing for fitness certification.

Electronic monitoring and enforcement of road safety; recall of motor vehicles in case of defects; wearing of protective headgear for a person above four years of age on a motorcycle; and accountability of authority, contractor, consultant, or concessionaire involved in design, construction, or maintenance of road as per applicable safety standards, were some other provisions, the minister said.