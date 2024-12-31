77-Metre-Long, 10-Metre Wide: India's First Glass Bridge Now Open In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated a new glass bridge that connects the Vivekananda Memorial and Thiruvalluvar statue in Kanyakumari.

The bridge, designed to offer a unique visual experience, features a transparent glass surface that provides visitors with breathtaking views of the sea below.

Mr Stalin shared a video of the bowstring-shaped bridge on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, giving a bird's-eye view of the architectural marvel. The clip showcased the intricate design and the panoramic surroundings. During the inauguration, the Chief Minister also took a walk across the bridge.

All about India's first-ever glass bridge in Tamil Nadu:

The Rs 37-crore project in Kanyakumari was undertaken by the Tamil Nadu government, with its inauguration on December 30 aligning with the silver jubilee of the unveiling of the Thiruvalluvar statue by late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

The glass bridge spans 77 metres (252 feet) in length and 10 metres in width, connecting two of the region's most iconic landmarks — the Vivekananda Rock Memorial and the 133-foot tall Thiruvalluvar statue.

It offers visitors an immersive experience, providing unobstructed views of the sea and the surrounding landscape. Apart from improving the visual appeal of the area, it also provides a more accessible and scenic route between these two monuments.

Earlier, tourists had to rely on a ferry service to travel from the Kanyakumari boat jetty to the Vivekananda Memorial, and then on to the Thiruvalluvar statue.

With the inauguration of the glass bridge, visitors can now take a leisurely walk between the two monuments, cutting down on travel time and offering a more comfortable alternative. The breathtaking views of the sea below, as visitors cross the bridge, make this journey a memorable experience in itself.

Designed like a bowstring arch, the glass bridge is as durable as it is visually striking. It is built to endure the region's harsh marine environment, capable of resisting the corrosive effects of salty sea air and potential damage from the frequent exposure to high humidity.