'It Works To India's Advantage': S Jaishankar On Buying Russian Oil

Here are 5 top quotes from S Jaishankar's speech:
We discussed natural convergence of interests between India-Russia. We are actually helping to stabilise the global economy. In these of times of instability, it's a very good thing that we are doing.
As the third-largest consumer of oil and gas and where incomes are not very high, we need to look for affordable sources, so the India-Russia relationship works to our advantage. We will keep it going.
This is not an era of war - as Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Samarkand told Russian President Vladimir Putin. We are seeing the consequences of Ukraine. India strongly advises a return to dialogue.
It's important that the world doesn't forget the situation in Afghanistan because it's not getting enough attention. It's a humanitarian situation. The international community has concern about terror in Afghanistan. It's legitimate that the international community, especially the neighbours, should work together against the threat.
Our meeting is devoted to assessing our ties; exchanging perspectives on global situation and what it means to our respective interests. India, Russia engage each other in an increasingly multipolar, re-balanced world. We do so as two polities who have had an exceptionally steady, time-tested relationship.
