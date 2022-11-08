'It Works To India's Advantage': S Jaishankar On Buying Russian Oil

We discussed natural convergence of interests between India-Russia. We are actually helping to stabilise the global economy. In these of times of instability, it's a very good thing that we are doing.

As the third-largest consumer of oil and gas and where incomes are not very high, we need to look for affordable sources, so the India-Russia relationship works to our advantage. We will keep it going.

This is not an era of war - as Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Samarkand told Russian President Vladimir Putin. We are seeing the consequences of Ukraine. India strongly advises a return to dialogue.

It's important that the world doesn't forget the situation in Afghanistan because it's not getting enough attention. It's a humanitarian situation. The international community has concern about terror in Afghanistan. It's legitimate that the international community, especially the neighbours, should work together against the threat.