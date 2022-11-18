India, Russia Agree To Deepen Cooperation On Counter-Terrorism At UN

The Indian delegation included officials from the Ministry of External Affairs.

India and Russia have held wide ranging discussions on issues on the UN Security Council agenda and agreed to deepen cooperation on counter terrorism at the UN as well as other multilateral platforms.

Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs Sanjay Verma led the Indian delegation for consultations on United Nations and multilateral issues with Russian Foreign Ministry officials on Thursday here. This was the third round of such consultations to be held between both sides this year.

The Russian delegation was led by Sergey Vasilyevich Vershinin, Deputy Minister of Foreign (DFM) Affairs of the Russian Federation and included other senior officials from the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Russian Embassy here.

Sergey Vasilyevich Vershinin congratulated India on its upcoming presidency of the UN Security Council in December 2022, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Both sides held wide ranging discussions on issues on the UN Security Council agenda and recent developments, the MEA said.

They agreed to deepen cooperation on counter terrorism at UN and other multilateral platforms, it said.

Sanjay Verma briefed the Russian side on India's priorities during its upcoming presidency of the UNSC in December 2022.

During the visit, Vershinin also called on Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and briefed him on Russia's position on the UN-related issues.

