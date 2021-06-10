India Reports 94,052 New COVID-19 Cases, Deaths See Massive Jump As Bihar Revises Tally

India's test positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) continues to decline. It stands at 4.69 per cent, the third straight day that it is below the 5 per cent-mark.

Tamil Nadu reported 17,321 infections, followed by Kerala (16,204) Maharashtra (10,989) and Karnataka (10,959).

The Nitish Kumar government on Wednesday reported that the number of deaths across the state in the pandemic was 9,429, a dramatic spike that also impacts the centre's daily Covid death figures.

Delhi's daily Covid cases witnessed a slight rise on day three of 'unlocking'.

In fresh guidelines for management of COVID-19 in children, the government has ruled out the use of antiviral drug Remdesivir; it has recommended a '6-Minute Walk Test' on children above 12 to assess "cardio-pulmonary exercise tolerance".

Drug maker Bharat Biotech will seek a full licence for Covaxin once the results of its phase 3 trial are published in July. The vaccine is also scheduled for further testing "for real-world effectiveness", the company said. It dubbed "flawed" a recent comparative report based on a preliminary study which said that Covishield, the Covid vaccine produced by Serum Institute of India, generated more antibodies than Covaxin.

As many as 25,06,41,440 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states/Union Territories so far, free of cost by the central government, informed the Union Health Ministry. The third phase of the vaccination drive started on May 1.

To ensure error-free COVID-19 vaccination certificates, a special feature 'Raise an Issue' has been added to the CoWIN platform, informed the government. Now users can make corrections to name, year of birth, and gender on their COVID-19 vaccination certificates by visiting www.cowin.gov.in and 'Raise an Issue'.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said the centre's approach against COVID-19 should be "like a surgical strike" instead of standing at the borders waiting for the virus to come out.