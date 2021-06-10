Coronavirus Updates: India Reports Slight Spike Wednesday With 92,596 New Cases

The positivity rate stood at 4.67 per cent on Wednesday (File)

India reported 92,596 new cases COVID-19 cases Wednesday - a slight rise from Tuesday - with 2,219 new deaths. The country has so far reported a total of 2,90,89, 069 cases and 3,53,528 deaths.

The positivity rate stood at 4.67 per cent on Wednesday. For the second straight day Wednesday, India reported a positivity rate below 5 per cent.

Variants of the coronavirus are driving new surges, said experts who recommend fast vaccinations to stay ahead of the constantly mutating virus.

After a raging shortage that forced shut vaccine centres in many states, the Centre has ordered 44 crore doses of Covid vaccines, which will be available from August. These doses will be delivered between August and December 2021, the Union Health Ministry has said.

With cases on the decline due to extended periods of lockdown, most states have started reopening and have relaxed restrictions.

Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases: