India Reports 4,129 New Covid Cases, 7 Deaths In 24 Hours

COVID-19: The active cases have declined to43,415. (File)

With 4,129 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,45,72,243, while the active cases declined to 43,415, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday. The death count climbed to 5,28,530 with 20 fatalities, including 13 fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.72 per cent, the health ministry said. A decline of 579 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.51 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.61 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,40,00,298, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 217.686 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The seven fatalities reported in the last 24 hours include two each from Maharashtra and Nagaland, and one each from Karnataka, Kerala, and West Bengal.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)