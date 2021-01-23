'Beloved National Hero': India Remembers Netaji On 125th Birth Anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation to pay tribute to country's "beloved national hero", Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, on his 125th birth anniversary today. "Netaji's patriotism and sacrifice shall always inspire us," the President said in a series of tweets and wished his "patriotism and sacrifice will continue to inspire us".

"Tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as the nation commences his 125th birth anniversary celebrations. It is befitting to celebrate this day as "Parakram Diwas" to honour his boundless courage & valour. Netaji instilled the fervour of nationalism among his countless followers," President Kovind tweeted, adding "we are committed to strengthen the spirit of freedom so strongly espoused by him".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, said the nation will always remember his sacrifice and dedication for its independence.

"Tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a great freedom fighter and a true son of Mother India, on his birth anniversary," the prime minister, who will be in West Bengal to address "Parakram Diwas" celebrations in Kolkata to commemorate Bose's birth anniversary, said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Netaji personified valour, determination and sacrifice," tweeted Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in his tribute to the freedom fighter and added that the nation will forever be grateful to Netaji for his enormous contribution in India's freedom struggle.

One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives. - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose



My respectful tributes to the iconic freedom fighter and visionary leader, #Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/3RnnWV8CvD - Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 23, 2021

In his tribute, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that he has had the priviledge to visit Renkoji Temple in Japan where the revolutionary's ashes were interred. "Netaji's thoughts and ideals continue to guide us towards a confident & self-reliant future," Mr Puri tweeted.

During my days as a young political officer in @IndianAmbTokyo, I had the privilege of paying tribute to Netaji's legacy. The India Desk Officer of Gaimusho & I often visited Renkoji Temple where the revolutionary's ashes were interred & we thanked the priest who cared for them. pic.twitter.com/O1znakmOY6 - Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 23, 2021

Meanwhile, PM Modi will release a book 'Letters of Netaji' during an even in Kolkata. The final song followed at the event will be 'Subh Sukh Chain', the anthem of the INA, which will be presented by Usha Uthup, Papon and Soumyojit, joined by singers like Annwesha, Somlata and others.