India A 'Huge Priority' For US, A 'Force For Good' Says American Diplomat

Tom Vajda responded to questions on developments in Indo-US ties and trade tariff issues

India remains a "huge priority" for the US and it is a "force for good" in the world, a senior American diplomat has said, as the ties between the two countries are witnessing some strain.



Tom Vajda, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia said as India plays a larger role in the world, there is a sense in the Trump administration that this benefits the US.



"I think I can confirm here with really no shadow of a doubt that India remains a huge priority for the US," Mr Vajda said in his key note address to the Indiaspora's Philanthropy Summit in Washington yesterday.



Tom Vajda was responding to questions on recent developments in the Indo-US ties, including the prospects of slapping sanctions on India, postponement of '2+2' dialogue and trade tariff issues between the two countries.



"In fact, if you look at some of the public strategies that have emanated from this administration, whether it's the national security strategy, national defence and the Indo Pacific strategy, each of them has a common thread. And that thread is the important role that the US perceives for India in the region and the world, and the US commitment to partner even more closely with India and more than that actually to help propel India's rise," Mr Vajda said.



"So, whether it's through defence cooperation and other means, basically there's a recognition that India is a force for good in the world. India has deep and shared values with the US," Mr Vajda said.



"That is the fundamental premise in the US-India relationship or at least in how Washington views India and views our relationship with India," Mr Vajda said.



Noting that there is no doubt that the bilateral relationship is "extraordinarily complex and multi-faceted" he said what matters and what is important is the fact that there is a process, there is a structure, there is a commitment on both sides to talk through and work through those issues.



"We have had a number of high level (meetings). We have other ones that will be planned in the coming months and years and they will be dedicated to the purpose of identifying and finding common ground where we can," Tom Vajda said.



