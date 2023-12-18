India Records 260 New Covid Cases, Active Tally At 1,828

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered so far.

India has recorded 260 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 1,828, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,33,317, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The country's Covid case tally is 4.50 crore (4,50,05,076).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,69,931, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

