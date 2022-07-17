India Reaches 200 Crore Covid Jab Milestone, 18 Months After First Shot

96 per cent of the country's population has received the first dose of the covid vaccine.

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the 200 crore, or 2 billion mark, today, 18 months after vaccinations began in the country on 16 January 2021.

199.97 crore covid vaccine doses were administered across the country until Saturday night, which includes 5.48 crore doses of the precaution dose.

It took 277 days to reach the earlier milestone of 100 crore doses. On September 17 last year, 2.5 crore vaccine doses were administered in a single day, the highest so far.

According to CoWIN, here are over 14,000 sites conducting vaccinations across the country.

96 per cent of the country's population has received the first dose of the covid vaccine, while 87 per cent have taken both doses. As per data provided by Our World in Data, 62.1 per cent of the world's population is fully vaccinated against the virus.

This week, the Union Health Ministry launched a 75-day vaccination drive to administer precaution doses of the covid vaccine for free for people aged 18 and above.

So far, less than one per cent of the target population of 77.10 crore in the 18-59 age group has been administered the precaution or booster dose.

The health ministry last week had reduced the gap between the second and the precaution dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for all beneficiaries from nine to six months.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India's active caseload currently stands at 1,43,449, while active cases now constitute 0.33 per cent of the country's total positive cases.