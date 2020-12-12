India Has Produced 6 Crore PPE Coveralls, 15 Crore N95 Masks: Union Minister Smriti Irani

Till March, she added, India didn't have any company producing the PPE suits, and today we have more than 11,000 companies making the protective gears.

India has logged over 98 lakh coronavirus cases so far.

India produced over 60 million personal protective equipment (PPE) and 150 million N95 masks in just seven months, said Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani while addressing a programme on Aatmanirbhar Bharat via videoconferencing on Friday.

"India produced over 60 million PPE and 150 million N95 masks from March to October. We have exported over 20 million PPE suits and 40 million masks so far," she said.

Till March, she added, India didn't have any company producing the PPE suits, and today we have more than 11,000 companies making the protective gears. "Similarly, from the two companies making the N95 masks in March, today we have over 200." 

