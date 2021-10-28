India Peace-Loving Country But Always Ready To Face Challenges: Rajnath Singh

"There was a discussion on how the times are changing very fast," Rajnath Singh said (File)

Starting any conflict is against the values of a peace-loving India but it is always prepared to face any challenge, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

The Defence Minister made the assertion during his visit to the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) in Panchkula, where he also inaugurated the augmented environment test facility.

"Friends, you know that India has always been a peace-loving nation and (it remains so) even today. It is against our values to start any kind of conflict from our side," Mr Singh said in his address.

"But at the same time, it is also equally right that if the need arises, our country is fully prepared to face any challenge," he added.

He said he had the opportunity to address the top defence leadership of the country at the Army Commanders' Conference on Wednesday.

"There was a discussion on how the times are changing very fast. This change can be clearly seen in the mutual relations, trade, economy, political and security affairs between countries around the world.

"The increase in scientific capabilities and new inventions have also made a big impact on the security," said Mr Singh, emphasising on the need to be ready to deal with any situation.

Recalling former President and scientist APJ Abdul Kalam, Mr Singh said he used to say, "There is no place for fear in this world. Only one power respects another."

He said, "We also want to make India a strong India which can look into the eyes of the greatest power."

Defence Minister Singh said during his visit to the TRBL range, he was informed about warheads and weapons being developed here and also testing and evaluation facilities.

He said in August this year, he had handed over a multi-mode hand grenade to the Indian Army. Developed and designed by TRBL, it was the first ammunition produced by the private sector, he said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also said the private industry should be supported.

"The safety of the grenade and performance parameters makes it world class. It is a clear demonstration of the capabilities of our scientists and production agency," he stated.

"I was told that this grenade has achieved more than 99.5 per cent functional reliability in production," he further said.

Mr Singh said the Indian Army has also been given the system of Bund Blasting Device Mark II, designed and developed earlier by the TRBL.

He said it will be produced by the private sector through the transfer of technology.

He indicated that indigenous systems would keep getting inducted regularly.

Moreover, the active participation of industry, specifically the private sector, in manufacturing these products with DRDO technologies is the strength, both military and economic, that would make the country "Aatmanirbhar".

On this occasion, Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, DRDO Chairman and R&D Secretary (Department of Defence) Dr G Satheesh Reddy and Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Sandeep Singh too were present.