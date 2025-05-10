"Multiple Pak Drones Over Amritsar Engaged, Destroyed": Indian Army Shares Video

Indian forces have downed multiple Pakistani drones and destroyed their military posts as Islamabad continued to target military installations and civilian air facilities across the northern and western borders of India.

Indian air defence "engaged and destroyed" several drones over Amritsar, not far from the border with Pakistan, said officials. The Indian retaliation cost Pakistan heavily and a launchpad used by terrorists was also blown up.

Calling Pakistan's drone hostility "unacceptable", the Indian Army has vowed to thwart every enemy design.

OPERATION SINDOOR



Pakistan's blatant escalation with drone strikes and other munitions continues along our western borders. In one such incident, today at approximately 5 AM, Multiple enemy armed drones were spotted flying over Khasa Cantt, Amritsar. The hostile drones were… pic.twitter.com/BrfEzrZBuC — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 10, 2025

The Army said, "Pakistan's blatant attempt to violate India's sovereignty and endanger civilians is unacceptable."

This comes amid heightened tensions with Pakistan after India struck terror camps as part of Operation Sindoor and exposed Islamabad's decades-old nexus with terrorism. India has repeatedly accused Pakistan of funding and training terrorists.

Pakistan's Drone Hostility

A swarm of drones sent by Islamabad targeted military sites at 26 locations from Leh in the north to Sir Creek in the south last night. Most of the drones were repelled. Punjab's Ferozepur saw a drone attack in which three members of a family suffered burn injuries, and one of them is critical, said the police.

Drones were sighted over Rajasthan's Barmer as well, while air raid sirens went off in Jaisalmer last night.

Pakistan also continued overnight shelling across the border. A blackout was enforced in Kupwara. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said a senior official in Rajouri died after a Pakistani shell hit his house.

India Strikes Back

Indian forces retaliated strongly to Pakistan's hostile behaviour and destroyed several military posts across the border. They also destroyed a launchpad used by terrorists to launch tube-launched drones.

Indian forces have destroyed several Pakistani military posts and a terror launchpad in retaliation as Pakistan continued to escalate the situation, sources said. The launchpad destroyed in the Indian strikes was used to launch tube-launched drones. The action was carried out by Indian Army troops positioned near Jammu, they added.