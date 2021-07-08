'Not Got Order From Any French Court': India On Cairn 'Seizing' 20 Assets

Cairn said it would take "all necessary legal actions" to protect the interests of its shareholders.

Cairn Energy says it has received a court's approval to seize Indian government properties in Paris as part of its attempts to recover a $1.2 billion arbitration award it won last year. The government, however, says it has "not received any such order from any French court" and will take legal remedies to protect the interests of India.

Reports suggest a French court froze residential real estate belonging to the Indian government. Twenty centrally located properties worth more than $24 million will be taken over.

The Finance Ministry said it would take "appropriate legal remedies" if it received such an order.

"Government is trying to ascertain the facts, and whenever such an order is received, appropriate legal remedies will be taken, in consultation with its Counsels, to protect the interests of India," the ministry said.

Cairn is unlikely to evict the Indian officials living in those properties but the government cannot sell them after the court order. Cairn said it would take "all necessary legal actions" to protect the interests of its shareholders.

"Our strong preference remains an agreed, amicable settlement with the Government of India to draw this matter to a close, and to that end we have submitted a detailed series of proposals to them since February this year. However, in the absence of such a settlement, Cairn Energy must take all necessary legal actions to protect the interests of its international shareholders," said its statement.

The government said it would vigorously defend its case in the proceedings at The Hague.

"Government has already filed an application on March 22 to set aside the December 2020 international arbitral award in The Hague Court of Appeal. Government of India will vigorously defend its case in Set Aside proceedings at The Hague," the Finance Ministry said.

The ministry also said the CEO and the representatives of Cairns had approached the Government of India for discussions to resolve the matter.

"Constructive discussions have been held and the Government remains open for an amicable solution to the dispute within the country's legal framework," said the Finance Ministry.

The dispute involves an arbitration tribunal's decision last December to scrap the levy of taxes to Cairn retrospectively. The three-member tribunal, which included a judge appointed by India, ordered the government to refund shares sold, dividend confiscated and tax refunds withheld.

India has not accepted the award and has filed a petition in a court in the Netherlands - the seat of the arbitration

Cairn has moved to enforce the award by seizing Indian assets in various countries.

Last month, Cairn filed a petition asking a court in New York to consider the flag carrier Air India as "the alter ego of India" and therefore responsible for the government's debts.

Air India has time till mid-July to file a plea contesting the Cairn lawsuit, sources said.

Similar lawsuits are likely to be brought in other countries. The arbitration award has been registered in countries such as the US, UK, Canada, Singapore, Mauritius, France and the Netherlands.

Cairn has identified USD 70 billion of Indian assets overseas for the potential seizure to collect the award, which amounts to $ 1.72 billion including interest and penalty.