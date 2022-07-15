Made-In-India Stealth Frigate Dunagiri Launched By Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh commended such launches by Indian shipyards.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched P17A stealth frigate Dunagiri, built by PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, onto the river Hooghly in Kolkata on Friday.

P17A ships are guided-missile frigates.

In his address before the launch, Rajnath Singh said that these kinds of launches by Indian shipyards signifiy the advancement of self-reliance of the country.

He said that India is doing as much as possible to be with neighbour Sri Lanka in its time of crisis.

