Lockdown: Son Stranded In Delhi, Man Allegedly Consumes Insecticide In Jharkhand

The man, a resident of Murki village, has been admitted to the Sadar Hospital and his condition is serious, a police officer said.

Lockdown: Son Stranded In Delhi, Man Allegedly Consumes Insecticide In Jharkhand

The man has been admitted to a hospital and his condition is serious, police said (Representational)

Lohardaga, Jharkhand:

Upset over his son getting stranded in Delhi due to the nationwide lockdown, a 55-year-old man on Monday allegedly consumed insecticide in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district, police said.

The man, a resident of Murki village, has been admitted to the Sadar Hospital and his condition is serious, a police officer said.

His 25-year-old son, a migrant factory worker in Delhi, got stranded in the national capital due to the lockdown, he said.

The man's wife told doctors of the hospital that he was worried over their son's wellbeing for the past few days and consumed insecticide on Monday, the officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
DelhiJharkhandCOVID-19
Web Stories
Beauty Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Acne
Entertainment 5 Of The Biggest Fattest Bollywood Weddings
Fashion Oscar Dresses That Went Viral Before Viral Was A Thing
Travel Explore Assam With These 10 Best Things To Do
Gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Food How To Make Sheer Khurma Dessert At Home
Health Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com