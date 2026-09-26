India, Liberia Launch Safety Group To Protect Seafarers Amid Attacks On Ships

India and Liberia on Friday announced establishing a "group of friends" on the safety and security of shipping and seafarers, a landmark maritime initiative launched amid continued attacks on commercial shipping.

The initiative was launched at the ministerial-level meeting of the group of 'Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers' on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly.

"India, as a major source of seafarers, and Liberia, as the largest shipping registry, have come together to highlight the safety and security of shipping and seafarers," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said at the meeting.

Jaishankar listed recent incidents of attacks against seafarers and ships, saying "regrettably" these are no longer exceptional occurrences.

"In the last few months, commercial shipping and marinas have been subjected to repeated attacks in the Gulf, the Red Sea, and its vicinity....These actions that disrupt maritime commerce and cost innocent lives are simply indefensible," he said.

Amid ongoing global conflicts, merchant shipping and seafarers are facing increased risks in various regions, including the Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Bab-el-Mandeb, Black Sea, and Somalia.

A significant number of Indian seafarers serve onboard both Indian-flagged and foreign-flagged vessels operating in or transiting through these regions, exposing them to associated maritime security risks.

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