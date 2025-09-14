"India Led The World, But Did Not Conquer Any Country": Mohan Bhagwat

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh sarsanghchalak, Mohan Bhagwat, on Sunday highlighted that India led the world 3,000 years ago, but didn't conquer any other country or suppress anyone's trade. Mohan Bhagwat emphasised that India gave civilisation and knowledge wherever the country went.

Mohan Bhagwat participated in the book launch event of Prahlad Patel, written on Narmada Parikrama. Bhagwat emphasised that there was no dispute in the world, and the environment also didn't deteriorate despite the high technological progress.

"We led the world. We did not conquer any country, we did not suppress anyone's trade, we did not change anyone, we did not convert anyone. Wherever we went, we gave civilisation, knowledge, we learnt scriptures and improved life. Every nation had its own identity, everything was there, but there was good communication among them. That is not there today," he said.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat termed India as the "best country" 3,000 years back due to the awareness and pure feeling of the country's ancestors.

"Because of the awareness and feeling of purity our ancestors gave us,... India was the best country. There had been no conflict in the world for 3000 years... Technological progress was very high, but the environment did not deteriorate. Human life was happy and cultured," Mohan Bhagwat said.

The RSS sarsanghchalak mentioned that India led the world, but didn't conquer any other country or suppress anyone's trade. Bhagwat emphasised that India gave civilisation and knowledge wherever the country went.

Earlier, on Friday, Mohan Bhagwat said that tariffs were imposed on India "out of fear" of its growth, stressing that global powers were concerned about India's rising strength.

The RSS Chief said this while attending the 7th Foundation Day of Bramhakumaris Vishwa Shanti Sarovar in Nagpur, where he spoke about India's role in the world and the need for collective thinking.

"People fear what would happen to them if someone else grows bigger. Where will they be if India grows? So, they imposed a tariff, " Bhagwat said, without naming any country.

He explained that the imposition of tariffs was not India's fault, but rather due to fear about its expanding position on the global stage."We did not do anything; they are appeasing the one who did it all, because if it is with them, then they can put a little pressure on India," Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief said that such measures are the result of a self-centred mindset.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)