PM Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu Term India-Israel Relations 'Very Strong'

Stating that India-Israel relationship is "very strong", Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday as the latter congratulated him on the 28th anniversary of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"Today, 28 years ago, Israel and India established formal diplomatic relations. I congratulate my friend Narendra Modi for his warm friendship. Between Israel and India, a deep friendship has emerged that is evident in our many collaborations," Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Twitter

Both Netanyahu's tweet and PM Modi's response to it were in Hebrew.

"Thank you very much, my friend Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. India-Israel relations are very strong. Our countries cooperate widely among themselves and in many international forums. We share common values," said the Indian PM on Twitter.