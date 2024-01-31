"India is Non-West, But It's Not Anti-West": Top Quotes Of S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar also referred to improved ties in the Gulf region.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India started the "Neighbourhood First" policy as its relations with other countries are not transactional. Mr Jaishankar in an exclusive interview to NDTV, talked about the diplomatic row with Canada and Maldives, the growing concern over China's influence in the world and several issues in international politics.

Top quotes from the big interview