'India Is Elated': PM Modi Cheers Mirabai Chanu's Silver Olympic Medal Win

Within minutes of Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu bagging the country's first medal at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in celebrating the smashing win.

"Could not have asked for a happier start to @Tokyo2020! India is elated by @mirabai_chanu's stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian," PM Modi tweeted with #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020.

Could not have asked for a happier start to @Tokyo2020! India is elated by @mirabai_chanu's stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian. #Cheer4India#Tokyo2020pic.twitter.com/B6uJtDlaJo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2021

Mirabai Chanu, who ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal, won a silver in women's 49kg category.

The athlete from Manipur broke down after realising that she has secured a medal and hugged her coach in jubiliation. She later broke into a dance too to celebrate the historic podium finish.

Ms Chanu, 26, lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

The gold went to China's Hou Zhihui with an effort of 210kg (94kg+116kg) , while Aisah Windy Cantika of Indonesia took home the bronze with an effort of 194kg (84kg+110kg).