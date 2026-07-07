India-Indonesia Ties And A Biju Patnaik Link: What PM Modi Said In Jakarta

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has showered praise on Odisha's former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik, underscoring the role he had to play in the Independence movement of in Indonesia.

Addressing the Indonesian parliament in Jakarta during his visit, PM Modi said, "Both our nations gained independence around the same time: Indonesia in 1945 and India in 1947".

When it came to sovereignty as Independent nations, India became a "strong voice in support of Indonesia's independence movement at the United Nations," he said. "The role played by the respected Biju Patnaik during that period -- the way he safely brought Prime Minister Sutan Sjahrir and Vice President Mohammad Hatta to India brought the two nations closer," he added.

Before he joined politics and became the Chief Minister of Odisha, Biju Patnaik -- the late father of former Chief Minster Naveen Patnaik -- used to be a dashing pilot of the Indian Air Force.

In 1947 -- while Indonesia's armed conflict with the Dutch was in progress despite their declaration of Independence two years ago -- then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had ordered a rescue mission for then Indonesian Prime Minister Sutan Sjahrir and Vice President Mohammad Hatta from a blockade by the colonial Dutch army.

The Dutch had launched a massive military offensive to recolonise the country, and they, along with other key leaders of Indonesian leadership had been placed under house arrest.

Asked to bring over the two leaders, Patnaik and his co-pilot wife, Gyanwati Patnaik, flew a Douglas C-47 military transport aircraft, also known as a Dakota and brought the two leaders out of the country via Singapore.

On the way they even had faced Dutch threats to shoot down the plane. Reports said Patnaik had issued a counter-warning, saying any hostilities will lead to retaliation from India.

For his services, Indonesia had later bestowed honourary citizenship on Patnaik.

"Golden Chapter"

Today, PM Modi said the two nations will now begin a "golden chapter" in their partnership, which will have a "profoundly positive impact on the 21st Century and on humanity as a whole".

After wide ranging bilateral talks. PM Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto have announced that the New Delhi and Jakarta will expand cooperation to new areas that will include defence, technology, healthcare, maritime security, education, critical minerals and digital connectivity.