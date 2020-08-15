Google Doodle Celebrates India's Independence Day With Unity In Diversity

Independence Day 2020 image: Google Doodle commemorates India's Independence Day

India Independence Day 2020: Google today commemorated the Independence Day of the world's largest democracy with a picture giving the message of 'unity in diversity'. India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day. It was on this day in 1947 that India won freedom from British colonial rulers after a long struggle. Independence Day is a national holiday to commemorate and remember the sacrifice of freedom fighters who fought for our country's independence.

The Google Doodle is an illustration by Mumbai-based guest artist Sachin Ghanekar. "Featured in the Doodle artwork, are several iconic Indian folk instruments, including the tutari, shehnai, dhol, veena, sarangi and bansuri. From the versatile double-reeded shehnai to the resonant stringed sarangi, these instruments are but a few that make up India's rich musical legacy, which dates back over 6,000 years. Happy Independence Day, India!" Google said on its site.

The collection of instruments also represents the rich heritage of India and its musical diversity.

This year's Independence Day celebrations amid the Covid-19 pandemic have been low-key across the country due to a key guideline of maintaining social distance. According to tradition Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning unfurled the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort and addressed the nation.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to the freedom fighters and congratulated the people of the country. The Prime Minister also spoke about unity in a large country like India and said, "Indians have chosen to be united. Peace and respect for each other is what defines us as a nation."