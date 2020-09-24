India Hands Over Rs 96 Crore To Nepal For Post-Earthquake Assistance

In 2015, earthquake measuring 7.8 hit Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people. (File)

India has released Rs 96 crore (around 154 crore Nepali rupees) to Nepal towards housing and school sector assistance under the Indian government's post-earthquake reconstruction commitment in the Himalayan country.

Namgya Khampa, Deputy Chief of Mission of Embassy of India, handed over the cheques worth 1.54 billion Nepali rupees to Sishir Kumar Dhungana, Secretary, Ministry of Finance of Nepal on September 22, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said in a statement today.

"With this handover, India has reimbursed about $72 million from grant to the Government of Nepal for housing sector reconstruction. Out of Government of India's commitment to rebuild 50,000 houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts, 92 per cent of the houses have been completed," the statement said.

Similarly, India has committed support for the reconstruction of 70 schools and one library under $50 million grant assistance.

Out of this, the first tranche of $4.2 million for ongoing schools was reimbursed to the Government of Nepal, it added.

India has committed $150 million in grant and Line of Credit towards housing sector projects supported by it.

"Government of India remains committed to continue supporting the people and Government of Nepal in their post-earthquake recovery efforts," the statement said.

In April 2015, a devastating earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter Scale hit Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and injuring more than 20,000 others. Since then, India which came to the neighbouring country's assistance following the natural disaster has committed to supporting the reconstruction projects in the Himalayan nation.