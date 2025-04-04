Advertisement

Nepal Struck By Back-To-Back Earthquakes, Strongest Was Of 5.5 Magnitude

The first tremor of magnitude 5.2 was recorded at 8:07 pm local time at Jajarkot district, followed by a stronger 5.5 magnitude earthquake at 8:10 pm, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring Centre.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Nepal Struck By Back-To-Back Earthquakes, Strongest Was Of 5.5 Magnitude
Both quakes had their epicentre in the Panik area of Jajarkot district. (Representational)
Kathmandu:

Two back-to-back earthquakes struck western Nepal on Friday evening, occurring just three minutes apart, officials here said.

The first tremor of magnitude 5.2 was recorded at 8:07 pm local time at Jajarkot district, followed by a stronger 5.5 magnitude earthquake at 8:10 pm, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring Centre.

Both quakes had their epicentre in the Panik area of Jajarkot district, approximately 525 km west of Kathmandu.

The tremors were felt across neighbouring districts, including Surkhet, Dailekh, and Kalikot in western Nepal. Despite the intensity of the quakes, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.

Nepal, situated in a seismically active zone, frequently experiences earthquakes. The region continues to be on alert, with authorities monitoring for any aftershocks or potential structural damage in the affected areas.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Nepal Earthquake, Nepal Earthquake Aftermath, Nepal Earthquake Aftershocks
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now